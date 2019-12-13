Charlevoix Man Faces Felony for Allegedly Sneaking Pictures of Woman

A Charlevoix man is facing a two-year felony for allegedly taking unwarranted pictures of a woman.

The victim says this man, Timothy Mark Bruce, took pictures up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes at a local store.

She says she noticed Bruce was standing uncomfortably close to her and bent over and took pictures up her skirt.

She asked if he was taking photos and he denied the allegations–the victim reported him to police.

Authorities interviewed Bruce and after further investigation he was arrested.

Gaylord authorities are asking women who may feel they were photographed by this man during the summer to contact them immediately.