Charlevoix Man Arrested for Drunk Driving After Police See Him Stumbling Out of Car

A Charlevoix man is in jail for driving drunk, for the third time.

Police say they saw this man, James Hershel Kewagshken, stumbling out of his car at a gas station.

When authorities went inside the gas station to check on the man they say he reeked of alcohol.

Police then followed him out into the parking lot and gave him a sobriety test.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Charlevoix County Jail.

He was arraigned Tuesday and now faces a felony for driving drunk third offense.

Kewagshken was given a $25,000 bond and remains in jail.

His next court date is November 10,2020.