Charlevoix County Sheriff Warns of Recent Computer Scam

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra is warning residents about a recent computer scam.

On Tuesday, a man was contacted on his computer, with the scammer saying they needed an immediate response because of a virus.

The scam told the man that he needed to call the number on the screen, and when he did, he was told that they were with Apple.

Over the phone, the man was told to leave the computer open for an hour and a half.

The man then called back and said everything was fixed and the scammer gave three choices for payment.

The man ultimately chose to pay $400 by PayPal.

This was a scam and the sheriff says to make sure you’re contacting the actual company and not relying on numbers given by someone posing as a representative.