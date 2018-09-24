Charlevoix County Sheriff Warns of Power Company Scam

A local sheriff is warning residents of a recent scam involving fake utility workers.

According to Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra, a person will call victims and identify themselves as as Consumers Energy or another utility.

The caller warns the victim that they are going to turn the their power off due to an overdue payment.

The caller then has the victim call another phone number, who answers as Consumers.

That person will then tell the victim to go to Walgreens or E-Z Mart and purchase some money pack cards with cash and send into them.

The sheriff says this is a scam and not to trust anyone on the phone without checking with your local law enforcement or utility company.