Charlevoix County Man Found Guilty for Sexual Assault of Child Under 13
Posted On January 15, 2021
A Charlevoix County man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child under 13.
This man Anthony Wilson was arrested back in August after the victim’s mother went to the police.
The victim says the abuse happened about a decade ago.
Wilson is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct which carries a minimum 25-year sentence.
Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced sometime in February.