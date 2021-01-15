- Advertisement -
Charlevoix County Man Found Guilty for Sexual Assault of Child Under 13

A Charlevoix County man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child under 13. 

This man Anthony Wilson was arrested back in August after the victim’s mother went to the police. 

The victim says the abuse happened about a decade ago. 

Wilson is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct which carries a minimum 25-year sentence. 

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced sometime in February. 

Charlevoix County Man Found Guilty for Sexual Assault of Child Under 13
