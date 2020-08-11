Charlevoix Community Offering Award For Information Leading to Arrest in Breaking and Entering Cases

On July 20, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Mt. McSauba ski hill/summer camp for a report of breaking and entering.

An Arctic Cat TBX with a dump style box ATV and other items were stolen.

While detectives were processing the scene, a second breaking and entering was called in from the Americinn Lodge and Suites.

The report says someone had cut window screens and entered a main floor room and stayed the night.

Detectives were able to track down the ATV down an adjacent bike path towards Boyne City Roads.

Evidence was recovered from the Americinn linking the two breaking and enterings.

Community members are offing a $3,000 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible.