Charlevoix Co. Sheriff: Man Caught Living in Home That Was Not His

A man is in custody for allegedly moving a homeowner’s belongings out, moving his in, changing the locks and even putting up a new mailbox.

Police say this man, Jeffrey Donius, was found at the home in Bay Township that did not belong to him and was casing other properties in and outside of Charlevoix County.

Authorities found stolen property from a previous breaking and entering inside the home.

Donius faces a home invasion charge and is currently in Charlevoix County Jail.

Police are urging anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Donius’ thefts to contact the Charlevoix Sherriff’s Office immediately.