Charlevoix Co. Man May Face Ten Years in Prison for Child Porn
Posted On January 27, 2020
A man out of Charlevoix County may spend more than ten years in prison after pleading guilty to having child porn.
The arrest of Tracy Penfold happened after a company fixing his work computer found possible child pornography on it.
The company told Penfold’s employer, who then contacted the police.
Authorities seized the computer and say there were 98 images of possible child PORN.
Penfold will be sentenced next month.