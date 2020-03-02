- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Charlevoix Co. Man Charged for Allegedly Abusing 2-Year-Old Child

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 2, 2020
364 Views
0

A 2-year-old child, who authorities say had deliberate injuries is now in the sole custody of their mother.

Police arrested Marcus Watkins of Evangeline Township, for child abuse after interviewing people who said the perpetrator was a biological parent of the child.

They say Watkins, the child’s father, is responsible for the baby’s injuries and he is now charged with four counts of Second-Degree Child Abuse.

Police say for now the child has been placed in the care of the biological mother.

Watkins is currently out on bond and due back in court on March 10th.

Post Views: 364



Trending Now
Big Rapids Woman Dead, Man Injured Following Osceola Co. Crash
Remington Hernandez February 28, 2020
Three Sentenced and Two Charged in Murder of Houghton Lake Man
Sierra Searcy February 26, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Charlevoix Co. Man Charged for Allegedly Abusing 2-Year-Old Child
Share No Comment