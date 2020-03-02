Charlevoix Co. Man Charged for Allegedly Abusing 2-Year-Old Child

A 2-year-old child, who authorities say had deliberate injuries is now in the sole custody of their mother.

Police arrested Marcus Watkins of Evangeline Township, for child abuse after interviewing people who said the perpetrator was a biological parent of the child.

They say Watkins, the child’s father, is responsible for the baby’s injuries and he is now charged with four counts of Second-Degree Child Abuse.

Police say for now the child has been placed in the care of the biological mother.

Watkins is currently out on bond and due back in court on March 10th.