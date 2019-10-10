Charlevoix Co. Judge Sentences Suspected Meth Dealer to Up to 20 Years

Up to 20 years behind bars for a local man who sold nine grams of meth to a police informant.

According to court documents, Kyle Spencer Rusch drove from Cadillac to East Jordan…

Where he sold that confidential source $450 worth of the drug.

When police searched Rusch’s vehicle, they found more meth — another 19.2 grams.

A Charlevoix County judge sentenced him Tuesday to between 51 and 240 months in prison.