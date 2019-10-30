Charlevoix Co. Investigators: Man Strangles Woman & Throws Her Out of Car

A woman claims the man giving her a ride home — strangled her, grabbed her by the hair, took her phone and threw her out of the car.

Michigan State Police responded to Charlevoix County after they got a 911 call out of Hayes Township from the alleged victim…

Claiming her ride had attempted to throw her out of the car and take her phone, before the call was disconnected.

Police found her on Boyne-City-Charlevoix Road and identified the suspect as Bennie Cornish of Alanson.

She said what began as a ride home turned into an argument…

When Cornish allegedly grabbed her by the throat, grabbed her hair and attempted to take her phone.

The other side to the story — Cornish also reached out to 911, claiming she had assaulted him before he dropped her off on the side of the road.

Nonetheless — Cornish was charged in district court with assault by strangulation with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, interfering with an electronic communication device, domestic assault and as a habitual offender.

He is out on bond and due back in court November 19th.