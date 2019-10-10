Charlevoix Co. Drunk Driver Learns Punishment in Sixth Such Offense

A driver suspected of being drunk behind the wheel learned his punishment in Charlevoix circuit court — and its far from the first time.

Jeffrey Thomas Rust was sentenced to between 24 and 60 months behind bars for his third offense.

Back in May of this year, Rust was driving down U.S. 31 in Hayes Township overnight when he crossed the fogline.

State troopers stopped him and performed a field sobriety test, when they discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .102.

The conviction — in fact — is actually Rust’s sixth drunk driving crime, but the state doesn’t measure anything beyond the initial three.