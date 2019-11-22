Charlevoix Co. Animal Cruelty Case Cracked by Family Member of Suspect

A Boyne City man charged in an animal cruelty case was convicted Friday.

Travis Jon Nelson–pled guilty to using a small hair tie with metal wraps to castrate his girlfriend’s mother’s cat—and leaving on for two weeks.

He told authorities he saw the procedure–used for farm animals and thought it would save money on getting the cat neutered.

The cat was turned over to the Humane Society by a family member, after seeing the cat was in pain.

Nelson is ordered to pay about eighteen thousand dollars in restitution and serve one hundred hours of community service.

Judge Roy C. Hayes III says that though it appeared that Nelson did not mean to harm the cat, his actions showed a lack of common sense and caused injury.