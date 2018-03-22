Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Stabbing During Drug Deal

Police have dropped the charges against a Boyne Falls man after he was arrested for a stabbing.

Last Friday, police were called to McLaren Hospital after a man came in with stab wounds.

Officers spoke with the man, who said 28 year-old Justin Odle had agreed to sell him drugs.

The man told police that during the meeting, Odle took his money and stabbed him.

Police arrested Odle and charged him with assault with intent to murder, false pretenses, and habitual offender fourth offense.

Now, the prosecutor is dropping those charges.

According to police, during the course of their investigation, they received information that made them question the validity of the the alleged victim’s statements.

And upon further investigation, it was found that the man’s allegations against Odle were false.

Police then conducted interviews, which brought new facts to light.

The alleged Victim, 33 year-old Benjamin Jett, was lodged at the Emmet County Jail pending charges of Filing a False Police Report and Lying to a Police Officer.