Changes Coming To Michigan Adoption Process

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is about to make it easier for children in foster care to find there forever homes.

They’re introducing two projects…

The first is, permanency resource monitors. This helps remove barriers to finalize pending adoptions. Specifically, those that have been on hold six months.

The second project is planned for mid 20-20.

They’re working with the Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption. Specifically, the “Wendy’s wonderful kid’s Program.”

This pays recruiters to find loving homes.

This way, this upcoming year will be filled with joy and laughter for the kids who need it.