Central Michigan University Gymnastics Coach Fired
Posted On April 18, 2019
234 Views0
Central Michigan University gymnastics coach is now out of a job.
The university decided to fire Jerry Reighard amid an investigation into how he treated student athlete injuries.
CMU officials say that in a recent incident, neighard influenced a student to lie about or cover up concussion symptoms.
The 121-page investigation report says he also created a hostile atmosphere.
Reighard was placed on leave last month and thursday the university decided to let him go.