Central Michigan University Gymnastics Coach Fired

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On April 18, 2019
Central Michigan University gymnastics coach is now out of a job.

The university decided to fire Jerry Reighard amid an investigation into how he treated student athlete injuries.

CMU officials say that in a recent incident, neighard influenced a student to lie about or cover up concussion symptoms.

The 121-page investigation report says he also created a hostile atmosphere.

Reighard was placed on leave last month and thursday the university decided to let him go.

Central Michigan University Gymnastics Coach Fired
