Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Chocolate Covered Boyne

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 10, 2021
For those who love chocolate and show their love through food, Boyne City has an event for you.

From February 12th to February 14th Boyne City is hosting Chocolate Covered Boyne.

The event involves a chocolate dessert contest, tasty specials, treats, and sales from local Michigan merchants.

Local events are perfect to be alone and close to your partner.

The event is perfect for those who like to relax and enjoy delicious chocolate with your loved ones.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Chocolate Covered Boyne
