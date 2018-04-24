- Advertisement -
Celebrate Spring’s Sojourn in Northern Michigan

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 24, 2018
You’re invited to make a trip to the Central United Methodist Church in Traverse City to celebrate spring’s brief sojourn in Northern Michigan.

The event is on May 12 starting at 7:30pm.

Be ready for a colorful program of chamber music, poetry, and prose.

Thomas Bara will join the ensemble at the church, and together they’ll be performing 2 recent works for organ and winds, including “Sojourn” by Craig Philips and “Traveling Mercies” – a brand new composition by the ensemble’s founder, Jason Mckinney.

A freewill offering will be taken to benefit scholarships for students at Interlochen Arts Academy.

However, admission to the program is free.

