Cedar Woman Hospitalized After Hit and Run In Leelanau County

A Cedar woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Leelanau County.

Yesterday around 6:09PM, deputies and rescue crews responded to South Kasson Street, on the south end of the Village of Cedar after a call that a pedestrian had been hit.

EMS arrived on scene and found a 51 year-old woman suffering from multiple injuries.

The vehicle involved had fled the scene southbound.

The injured woman was transported to Munson Hospital for treatment where she remains hospitalized suffering from multiple non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the woman was hit after pulling over on the southbound shoulder to remove an injured animal from the roadway. Deputies are continuing to search for the vehicle that fled.

It is described as a white full sized pick up truck, possibly a 1997-2003 Ford. The passenger’s side headlight and black bug deflector on the front appeared to be damaged. A black aftermarket fender flair was found at the scene, most likely from the front right of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.