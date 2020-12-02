Cedar Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving After Crashing into Cement Bridge
Posted On December 2, 2020
A Cedar woman may spend some time behind bars after police say she drove into a cement bridge last week.
Police say Wednesday night they found the car with major damage in Suttons Bay.
Authorities believe the woman drove the car off the road while on Elm Street North of Herman Road.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
The woman was arrested for driving drunk after police determined she had been drinking.