Caught on Camera: Lake Huron Water Rescue

Caught on camera — a high flying rescue on Lake Huron that played out Sunday night.

Check out this view from the hoist cam…

Posted to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City’s Facebook page.

The Coast Guard sent in an MH-60T helicopter after getting the initial distress call.

Hovering over this boat for a full hour — in intensely rough water with waves cresting around 15-feet — they managed to pull the four on board to safety.

A rescue swimmer also had to be used.

The four were taken to Cheboygan to be treated.

The coast guard says its always ready to respond — but asks everyone to be as safe as possible on the water.