Case of Rare Polio-Like Illness Confirmed Downstate

The first case of a rare polio like illness called AFM has been confirmed in the state of Michigan.

The confirmed cases is of a downstate child from Wayne County.

This marks the first confirmed case of AFM in Michigan in 2018.

As of Nov. 30, the CDC had confirmed 134 cases of AFM in 33 states, mostly in children.

AFM is short for “Acute Flaccid Myelitis,” which is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system and can lead to paralysis.

For more information visit cdc.gov/afm.