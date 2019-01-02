Carp Lake Man Charged for Cashing Fraudulent Checks in Alpena County

A man has been charged after an investigation into fraudulent checks in Alpena County.

36 year-old Joseph Murray of Carp Lake has been charged with two felony counts of Uttering and Publishing.

Back in April, troopers were called to investigate a fraud where over $4,000 in fraudulent checks had been cashed at an Alpena area credit union.

Investigation revealed Murray had cashed the fraudulent checks, both with fraudulent information business accounts located in other states.

Troopers found that Murray was charged in a similar case in Emmet County back in November. Gaylord troopers investigated after a Petoskey business had cashed a fraudulent check for over $2000, which was also in April.

Murray was arraigned on December 18th and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.