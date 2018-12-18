Caregiver, Girlfriend Charged After Elderly Man Dies in Otsego County

A caregiver and his girlfriend are facing multiple charges after an elderly man died in Otsego County.

On August 15th, 2017, 66 year-old Howard Quick was hospitalized.

Police say he was septic, malnourished, and covered with numerous pressure wounds.

The worst of those wounds were said to have exposed underlying bone tissue.

He died days later.

Quick had been confined to a wheelchair and relied on a caregiver

Originally, Quick’s caregiver, Shawn Winkelman and the caregiver’s girlfriend, Ashley Robinson, claimed they had left him in West Virginia in the care of another person.

Investigators obtained search warrants for cellphone data and bank records to recreate a timeline.

Based on that information, the caregiver was re-interviewed and reportedly recanted his original version.

Police say Quick was receiving around $4,000 a month in VA disability and social security benefits.

Winkelman and Robinson, who were unemployed, had both been using that money, according to investigators.

Winkelman was charged with involuntary manslaughter, vulnerable adult abuse 2nd degree, embezzlement form a vulnerable adult, and habitual offender.

Robinson has been charged with embezzlement.