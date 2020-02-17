- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Car Crash in Mecosta Co. Sends Three Victims to the Hospital

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 17, 2020
279 Views
0

Police say icy roads in Mecosta County, led to a teen from Hersey losing control of her car, causing her to crash into a truck.

The 17-year-old girl, was on 195th Avenue near Spruce Road in Green Township, when she suddenly slid into the southbound lane.

She was then hit by a truck driven by a 50-year-old woman from Reed City.

The teen and the passenger in her car were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, on the other hand, was hospitalized for possible life-threatening injuries.

Post Views: 279



Trending Now
Marion Teen Hits Cadillac Area Public Schools Bus
Sierra Searcy February 14, 2020
Two Suspects in Grand Traverse Co. Custody for Suboxone and Meth
Sierra Searcy February 12, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Car Crash in Mecosta Co. Sends Three Victims to the Hospital
Share No Comment