Car Crash in Mecosta Co. Sends Three Victims to the Hospital

Police say icy roads in Mecosta County, led to a teen from Hersey losing control of her car, causing her to crash into a truck.

The 17-year-old girl, was on 195th Avenue near Spruce Road in Green Township, when she suddenly slid into the southbound lane.

She was then hit by a truck driven by a 50-year-old woman from Reed City.

The teen and the passenger in her car were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, on the other hand, was hospitalized for possible life-threatening injuries.