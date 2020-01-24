Car Crash in Clare Co. Sends Woman to the Hospital

A car totaled, and a woman sent to the hospital, all because of a car crash in Clare County.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene of West Ludington Drive and Lake Station Avenue in Garfield Township to find Sasha Sims of Lake and Brett Merten.

Sims who was driving a Ford Edge says she was stopped a stop sign and when she proceeded to pull out she was hit by the propane truck driven by Merten.

Sims was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the propane truck was uninjured.

Investigation on the crash is still under investigation.