Car Crash in Clare Co. Sends Man to the Hospital

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 11, 2020
A car crash in Clare County sent a 58-year-old Evart man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened when the Evart man did not stop at a stop sign while going east on West Ludington Dr., causing him to hit a delivery truck driver from Grand Rapids.

The Evart man had to be rescued from his vehicle with the jaws of life and was taken to the hospital.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

