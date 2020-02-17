Car Crash in Chippewa Co. Sends Woman to Hospital

A car crash in Chippewa County led to the closing of M-123 for a few hours over the weekend.

Police say, Danielle, Held from Newberry, was driving northbound on M-123 when she lost control of her car, causing her to cross the center line and hit an oncoming plow truck.

Held was taken to the hospital for multiple injuries including, cuts on her arms and head and she later had to be airlifted to McLaren Nothern Michigan Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the plow truck, Ronald Manchem, was not injured.