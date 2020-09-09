Car Collides With Train Stopped on Railroad Tracks

On Tuesday, September 8 around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post were called to a car that had hit a stopped train on the railroad tracks.

The car then hit another vehicle in the opposite lane on the other side of the tracks.

The driver, a 22-year-old Gaylord man, failed to yield at a marked railroad crossing where a train was stopped on the tracks partially blocking the west bound lane of travel on Milbocker Road in Bagley Township.

The driver was traveling west bound and stated he did not see the train blocking his lane, swerved at the last minute to avoid it and collided with the leading face of the train engine.

His vehicle was severely damaged by the collision and continued westbound colliding with another vehicle that was stopped for the “Yield” in the opposing lane.

The driver was cited for Failure to Yield at a signed intersection and transported to the Otsego Memorial Hospital after indicating he had shoulder pain.

No other people were injured.