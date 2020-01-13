- Advertisement -
Car Accident Sends Downstate Person to Hospital

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 13, 2020
A person from Detroit is now in the hospital after a weekend accident on US 131.

Mecosta County police arrived at the scene to find that the drive, the driver Deedee Wesley- lost control of their car after going off the roadway to the left. 

Authorities say the driver went off the roadway to the right, hit a sign and then overturning multiple times and hitting several trees. 

The driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

