Car Accident Sends Downstate Person to Hospital

A person from Detroit is now in the hospital after a weekend accident on US 131.

Mecosta County police arrived at the scene to find that the drive, the driver Deedee Wesley- lost control of their car after going off the roadway to the left.

Authorities say the driver went off the roadway to the right, hit a sign and then overturning multiple times and hitting several trees.

The driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.