California Woman Falls to Her Death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

A California woman fell to her death at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon around 1:30PM when 32 year-old Tu Nguyen from Sunnyvale California, slipped and fell to her death.

According to Park Ranger Joe Hughes, Nguyen was hiking by herself on the North County Trail when she stopped near the Grand Portal Point to take pictures of herself.

That’s when she fell about 200 feet off the cliff edge to Lake Superior.

The fall was witnessed by two kayakers who retrieved her and got her to shore near Chapel Beach.

Emergency crews were called in a coordinated recovery effort.

Her family has been notified .

The fatality is considered an accident.