Cadillac’s Avon Protection Awarded $15 Million Army Contract

The Army has announced that it has awarded a five-year, $15 million contract to Avon Protection Systems in Cadillac.

Under the contract, the company will make valves for the joint service general purpose mask that is worn by all branches of the military.

The masks reportedly provide “24 hours of above-the-neck protection from chemical and biological agents.”

In an interview with MI News 26, Congressman John Molenaar, who represents Cadillac, praised the contract.

He said even though they’re a long way from the battlefield, hardworking men and women in Cadillac are making products that help our soldiers stay safe wherever they go.

He added that Michiganders have a storied history of making equipment for our troops and this will continue that tradition for years to come.