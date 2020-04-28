Cadillac Woman Sentenced to Prison for Mans Death Caused by Drug Overdose

A Cadillac woman has been sentenced to over a year in prison for giving drugs to a man who died from an overdose.

The investigation started back in March when police found Adam Leyko dead inside a Cadillac motel.

When police arrested MacDonald she tried to inject herself with a drug and then swallowed it and overdosed.

Authorities then gave her three shots of Narcan, and she was revived.

MacDonald will now spend between 16 to 180 months in prison after admitting to having meth, heroin and fentanyl.

As a part of her plea deal MacDonald admitted to using meth and being a repeat offender, and multiple drug related charges were dropped.