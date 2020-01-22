Cadillac Woman in Custody for Drug Possession
Posted On January 22, 2020
A Cadillac woman may spend a 10-years in prison for drug possession.
Allegedly this woman, Kristin Eisenhauer, did not have a license when stopped by police, leading to her arrest and the search of her car.
Authorities say during the search they uncovered a glass pipe with white residue and a small plastic bag with suspected meth.
Eisenhauer is in Wexford County Jail, facing a ten-year felony for possession of meth.