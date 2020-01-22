- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cadillac Woman in Custody for Drug Possession

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 22, 2020
1.4K Views
0

A Cadillac woman may spend a 10-years in prison for drug possession.

Allegedly this woman, Kristin Eisenhauer, did not have a license when stopped by police, leading to her arrest and the search of her car.

Authorities say during the search they uncovered a glass pipe with white residue and a small plastic bag with suspected meth.

Eisenhauer is in Wexford County Jail, facing a ten-year felony for possession of meth.

Post Views: 1,361



Trending Now
Cadillac Woman in Custody for Drug Possession
Sierra Searcy January 22, 2020
Cadillac Woman Faces 14-Year Felony for Check Forgery
Sierra Searcy January 22, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Cadillac Woman in Custody for Drug Possession
Share No Comment