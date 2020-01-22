Cadillac Woman Faces 14-Year Felony for Check Forgery

Forging a check may have a Cadillac woman spending some time behind prison bars.

Authorities say this woman, Catrina Voelker, had a friend cash a check from an account that was not hers for $300.

The person who cashed the check claims that Voelker, who goes by Cat, said she could not cash the check herself because she did not have proper identification.

When interviewed Voelker said, she got the check from work as a housekeeper but, further investigation shows the check did not belong to her.

The man who the check belonged to told police he did not know Voelker at all and that she never worked for him.

Voelker was arrested but released on bond.

She now faces a 14-year felony.