Cadillac Woman Accused of Causing Overdose Death Trial Adjourned

The upcoming January trial for a Cadillac woman has been adjourned… at least for now.

This woman Kelly Sue MacDonald was scheduled for trial January 7th but her lawyer had a timing conflict and requested for the trail to be rescheduled..

MacDonald faces charges for allegedly delivering drugs that caused the overdose and death of a Cadillac man.

The deceased, Adam Leyko, was found unresponsive earlier this year and after an autopsy, confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose…

MacDonald’s lawyer says he plans on putting in a plea to the prosecutor’s office on December 10th…