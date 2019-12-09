Cadillac Woman Accused of Causing Overdose Death Trial Adjourned
Posted On December 9, 2019
1.5K Views0
The upcoming January trial for a Cadillac woman has been adjourned… at least for now.
This woman Kelly Sue MacDonald was scheduled for trial January 7th but her lawyer had a timing conflict and requested for the trail to be rescheduled..
MacDonald faces charges for allegedly delivering drugs that caused the overdose and death of a Cadillac man.
The deceased, Adam Leyko, was found unresponsive earlier this year and after an autopsy, confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose…
MacDonald’s lawyer says he plans on putting in a plea to the prosecutor’s office on December 10th…