Cadillac Urgent Care Temporarily Closes Due to Lack of Supplies

Cadillac Urgent Care announced Tuesday they will be temporarily closing their doors because of a lack of supplies to keep patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook Post they wrote quote ” We truly understand the need for urgent care right now. However until we are able to get supplies needed to keep our patients and staff stay safe we cannot stay open. We need to protect everyone that enters our building and at this time we are not able to do this.”

They went on to say they hope the community understands and apologize for the inconvenience.

They also say they hope to have supplies needed in a couple of weeks but can not guarantee delivery.