Cadillac Trooper Jeffrey Crofoot Promoted to Lead Traverse City Computer Crimes Unit

A Cadillac Trooper has been promoted to lead the Traverse City Computer Crimes Unit.

The State Police have promoted Tpr. Jeffrey Crofoot to the rank of Detective Sergeant.

As the leader of the unit, Detective Crofoot will supervise troopers as they process electronic evidence related to criminal cases and he will manage web-based criminal investigations.

Crofoot is originally from Saginaw and served in the Navy before obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University.

Beginning this week, Detective Crofoot will now lead the Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.