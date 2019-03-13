- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cadillac Trooper Jeffrey Crofoot Promoted to Lead Traverse City Computer Crimes Unit

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On March 13, 2019
395 Views
0

A Cadillac Trooper has been promoted to lead the Traverse City Computer Crimes Unit.

The State Police have promoted Tpr. Jeffrey Crofoot to the rank of Detective Sergeant.

As the leader of the unit, Detective Crofoot will supervise troopers as they process electronic evidence related to criminal cases and he will manage web-based criminal investigations.

Crofoot is originally from Saginaw and served in the Navy before obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University.

Beginning this week, Detective Crofoot will now lead the Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Post Views: 395



Trending Now
Newaygo County Deputies Searching for Liquor Theft Suspect
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Stolen Missaukee County Road Commission Pickup Found by Detroit Police
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Cadillac Trooper Jeffrey Crofoot Promoted to Lead Traverse City Computer Crimes Unit
Share No Comment