Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Arrest

A Leroy man is behind bars after being found with suspected heroin during a traffic stop.

Last Monday, police pulled over 34 year-old Timothy Goodrich near 13th Street for an exhaust violation.

Police found that his license was not valid.

After finding syringe needles, suspected heroin, and two white pills during a roadside investigation – officers took Goodrich into custody.

He now faces a felony charges for possession and for driving while license suspended.

A passenger in the car, a 19 year-old Mesick woman was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.