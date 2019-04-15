Cadillac, Townships Reach Tentative Agreement Over “Cadillac Junction”

The City of Cadillac has reached a tentative settlement with Clam Lake and Haring Townships over the disputed “Cadillac Junction” property.

The “Junction” has been the center of a legal battle in recent years after a disagreement over jurisdiction.

According to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia, the city and the townships have “worked very hard to cooperatively negotiate a resolution that will benefit the community as a whole and create new opportunities for residents and businesses.”

Under the agreement, “Cadillac Junction,” along with certain land due south of that property will be conditionally transferred to the City of Cadillac.

In the statement, Peccia confirms the Pointe East subdivision is not included in their jurisdiction.

And with the agreement, the property’s future land use will be governed by a joint planning commission comprised of representatives from Cadillac and Clam Lake Township.

Additionally, the City of Cadillac has agreed to serve the area encompassed in the “Clam Lake Downtown Development Authority” with city water and sewer service by contract without annexation.

The agreement is still subject to approval by the City Council and Township Boards, but Peccia says the city looks forward to finalizing the settlement in the coming weeks.

Currently, the only finished businesses on the site are a J&H Family Store/Mobil Station and a Tim Horton’s.

An unfinished building also stands on the property and developers planned that many more would occupy the land, as well.