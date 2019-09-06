Cadillac Rotary Hosts Trail Ride Benefiting White Pine Trail, Rotary Club

If you bike — you won’t want to miss what the Cadillac Rotary Club has planned for the White Pine Trail.

This Saturday, September 7th, the White Pine Trail will be open to all bikers to participate in a ride along the beautiful North end of the trail.

There will be several different recommended starting times for different lengths of the ride.

All of which are set to get everyone back in time to participate in the after-ride party — with food and live music at the market back in Cadillac.

The funds raised at the event will go toward the White Pine Trail, and the Cadillac Rotary Club to enable them to continue their work.

The club’s president says its not just a great exercise opportunity, but a chance to explore such an amazing local offering.

Registration can be done online or in person the day before and the day of the ride.