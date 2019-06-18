Cadillac Rotary Club Presents $32k Check to the Wexford Civic Center

The Cadillac Rotary Club presented a pretty hefty check to the Wexford Civc Center today.

Tuesday afternoon, Boon Sports Management Board Member, Mike Figliomeni accepted the check on behalf of ‘the Wex.’

The rotary club raised over 32-thousand dollars through an auction held at ‘the Wex’ in April. The theme was Aboard the Cruise Line “Inspiration.”

The donated proceeds will go toward operational costs of ‘the Wex.’