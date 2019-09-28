Cadillac Police Searching for Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene

Cadillac Police are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that hit a boy and left the scene.

It happened around 5:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of E. Pine St. and N. Shelby St.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and found that a 12-year-old boy had been walking on E Pine.

At some point, a driver waved at the boy to cross the street, but as he began walking, another vehicle hit him.

The driver of the second vehicle initially stopped but left the scene before police could get on scene.

The boy was treated on scene by EMS and taken to the hospital by his parents.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a red pickup, possibly a Chevrolet.

The driver was described as a white woman.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Cadillac Police at 231-775-3491 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.