Cadillac Police Investigating Another “Handful” of Car Break-Ins, Seeking Public Help

Keep that car locked overnight…

Yet another rash of car break-ins had Cadillac Police responding Friday morning.

We know one of those occurred on Sunnyside Drive — the others, not specifically named but all on the city’s Southwest side.

The break-ins come despite recent arrests in connection to related crimes throughout the city earlier this month.

Cadillac Police do say the crimes appear unrelated…

And ask anyone who may have video surveillance or smart technology that may have caught any of it on camera, to reach out and help them get to the bottom of it.