Cadillac Police Install Medication Disposal Box in Lobby

As part of a trend among law enforcement agencies, the Cadillac Police Department now has a place to safely drop off prescription drugs.

A “Safe Medication Disposal” box was installed in the Cadillac City hall Thursday.

The box aims to make the community safer by allowing those who have unused or expired medications to dispose of them safely.

The Police department obtained the box for free through a grant from the Rite Aid Foundation and Kid Cents.

The box only accepts pills and tablets and does not accept illegal drugs, needles, patches, liquids, inhalers, or aerosol cans.

Captain Eric Eller of the Cadillac Police says efforts like this are important to the community.

You can dispose of your medications at the Cadillac City Hall on Lake St. from 8AM to 5PM every weekday.