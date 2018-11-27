Cadillac Police Arrest Two Suspects Connected to August Armed Robbery

Two people have been taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery in August.

It happened on August 1st in the area of Diggins Hill off of North St. in Cadillac.

At that time, police spoke with a 20 year-old man who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two people from the Cadillac area.

The man then told officers that he was restrained against his will and his property was

stolen along with his debit card, which they used to withdraw money.

According to police, the two suspects soon allowed the man to leave.

The victim then reported the incident to police and now both suspects have been arrested.

The two are facing armed robbery charges.