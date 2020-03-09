Cadillac Police Arrest Man They Believe Responsible for Breaking and Enterings
Posted On March 9, 2020
A man police believe is responsible for multiple breaking and enterings in Cadillac has been arrested.
Yesterday police say they got a call from a person who said they saw a man who seemed to be breaking into a house nearby.
Police say this man went into two other houses on E. Nelson Street prior to being seen by the caller.
In a Facebook post police thanked the community for calling in and giving multiple tips they say helped lead to the mans arrest.