Cadillac Police Arrest Man They Believe Responsible for Breaking and Enterings

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 9, 2020
A man police believe is responsible for multiple breaking and enterings in Cadillac has been arrested.

Yesterday police say they got a call from a person who said they saw a man who seemed to be breaking into a house nearby.

Police say this man went into two other houses on  E. Nelson Street prior to being seen by the caller.

In a Facebook post police thanked the community for calling in and giving multiple tips they say helped lead to the mans arrest.

