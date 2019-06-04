Cadillac Police Arrest 17 Year-Old For Making Threats Toward Cadillac High School

A 17 year-old Cadillac teen in custody after making threats toward Cadillac High School.

The department was notified of the threat Tuesday morning.

Cadillac Police say they take any threats of harm to schools very seriously.

Several officers then responded to the school to assist with security, while other officers investigated the threats – contacting the suspect and his parents.

Police arrested the suspect a 17 year-old Cadillac resident and lodged him in the Wexford County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.