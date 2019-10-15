- Advertisement -
Cadillac Planners Continue City’s Recreational Marijuana Conversation

Staff Writer Posted On October 15, 2019
A local planning commission, continuing the conversation about what the marijuana industry might look like.

Cadillac city planners completed their proposal — detailing zoning requirements for legal, recreational pot businesses — to the city council.

They broke proposed amendments into three categories: growing, processing and retail.

Growing, processing and by extension, transporting would all be confined to Cadillac’s industrial districts..

While plans are in place to allow retail operations to set up shop along Mitchell Street, Paluster, M 55 and M 115 with a few specific restrictions.

The board also made it clear–no marijuana related businesses on the lake front, no marijuana events and no usage establishments.

These recommendations will now go to the city council for approval.

