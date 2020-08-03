Cadillac MSP to Increase Patrols on M115 to Reduce Accidents

Cadillac Police say they are increasing patrols on M115 as a part of their 2020 initiative to make roads safe for all drivers.

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post has joined forces with Mt. Pleasant state troopers as a means to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M115.

The initiative focuses on M115 between M37 in the north to US10 in the south.

Officials say the goal is to increase patrolling in order to reduce speeding and accidents.

This area has the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone.

During the month of July, troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post conducted 280 traffic stops, wrote 205 citations, and gave 103 verbal warnings.